Evan Davis says he has ‘no obvious symptoms’ of Covid after testing positive

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 8:38 pm
Evan Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Evan Davis has said he has “no obvious symptoms” after testing positive for coronavirus after returning to his presenting duties on BBC Radio 4’s PM.

The journalist, 59, revealed he had tested positive for Covid earlier this week.

He has been presenting the programme from home since Thursday while he self-isolates.

Davis said during Friday’s episode of PM: “I’m a double vaccinated case of relatively light symptoms, no obvious Covid symptoms.”

On Tuesday, Davis said he was “living the story” after surge testing in the area where he lives revealed he had the virus.

He added he has “a record of assiduous mask-wearing and I’m weeks beyond my second vax”.

“Haven’t sat indoors at a bar or restaurant since March 2020,” he added.

