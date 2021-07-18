Lifestyle / Entertainment Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company shows cancelled over ‘Covid-enforced absences’ By Press Association July 18, 2021, 7:18 pm Sir Kenneth Branagh (Yui Mok/PA) The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s production of The Browning Version has been cancelled because of “an increasing number of Covid-enforced absences”. The company said in a statement that a number of their members had been “robbed of more than two-thirds of the limited rehearsal time”. More on the cancellation of The Browning Version: if you are able, we know that RADA (for whom this production was a fundraiser) would still appreciate your support – you can learn how to make a donation to them at https://t.co/l4RDXYgL6I @RADA_London— Riverside Studios (@RiversideLondon) July 18, 2021 Some have been isolating while some are “actually unwell”, the statement added. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal The NHS and care workers who have died during the pandemic The NHS and care workers who have died during the pandemic The NHS and care workers who have died during the pandemic The NHS and care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic