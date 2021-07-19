Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Model Lara Stone shares surprise wedding news

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 2:03 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 2:50 pm
Lara Stone (Ian West/PA)
Model Lara Stone has revealed she has married partner David Grievson.

The couple tied the knot at The Town Hall in Hungerford, Berkshire.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Stone wrote: “Got to marry my love this weekend.”

The black-and-white pictures show Stone, who was previously married to comedian David Walliams, dressed in a veil and long white dress with buttons up the front.

In one shot she and her new husband are leaving the venue as well-wishers shower them with confetti, while in another she is sporting sunglasses as they dance together.

Catwalk star Stone, 37, and Walliams, 49, are parents to son Alfred, who was born in 2013.

