George MacKay and Kelly Macdonald to star in UK thriller I Came By for Netflix

George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald and Hugh Bonneville will star in I Came By, one of the first titles announced from the new UK film slate at Netflix.

The London-set neo noir thriller, directed and co-written by Under The Shadow’s Babak Anvari, follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite before discovering a shocking secret that leads him on a journey that endangers himself and those closest to him.

Kelly Macdonald (Jane Barlow/PA)

1917 star Mackay, Line Of Duty actress Macdonald and Paddington and Downton Abbey star Bonneville will appear opposite The Innocents’ Percelle Ascott and Hard Sun star Varada Sethu.

Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

The new UK films for Netflix have been commissioned by producer Fiona Lamptey, director of UK features at the streaming service, with an aim to develop distinctive British productions for a global audience.

I Came By will shoot on location in the UK and will release on Netflix in 2022.