Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Pop-up exhibition of theatre productions inspired by Disney opens in London

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 8:37 pm
The free Disney Theatrical Productions display launched on Wednesday (Elspeth Keep/PA)
A pop-up exhibition showcasing theatre productions inspired by Disney has been opened in London.

Costumes, props and puppets from shows including Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Beauty And The Beast and The Lion King have gone on display in Covent Garden.

It will also offer a glimpse of  items from the new West End production of Frozen, which is being staged at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The free Disney Theatrical Productions display launched on Wednesday.

Fiona Pearce, marketing director at Disney Theatrical Productions, told the PA news agency: “What we are really hoping people are able to get out of this summer pop-up is a chance to come in to learn about shows you may not have seen yet, or are going to be new to us this year.

“And to be able to get up close and personal with some of the costumes and the props and also to get some photographic memories.

“We want to celebrate the return of theatre into the UK and what better way to do it than this completely free experience for theatre-lovers of all ages.”

