Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba to host 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba will host the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The married couple will appear at the 24th edition of the awards in an in-person ceremony in September.

The event will bring together “those who have shaped the world’s cultural landscape in style, entertainment and sport throughout 2021”, the organisers said.

Idris and Sabrina said in a statement: “We are excited to host this year’s GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 in London.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba will host the ceremony in September (Ian West/PA)

“In their various ways, the GQ Men of the Year Award winners have kept all of our spirits up throughout one of the most difficult years and we are very much looking forward to celebrating with them – and hosting a great party.”

The awards feature categories including the lifetime achievement gong, best band and the game changer prize.

Nick Sargent, publishing director of British GQ, said: “After the unprecedented year we’ve had, I’m thrilled to announce the return of the GQ Men of the Year Awards for 2021 as a live event.

“Even though our virtual event last year was a huge success, it’s exciting to be able to come together again in person to celebrate the incredible talent who best represent GQ and continue to push the boundaries on the world’s cultural stage.

“It will be a night to remember.”

The GQ Men of the Year Awards will take place on September 1.