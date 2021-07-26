Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Author Kate Mosse blames inaction on social care on lack of female policymakers

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 3:32 am
Kate Mosse (Ian West/PA)
Author Kate Mosse has said the lack of action on social care has partly been driven by the shortage of women involved in the Government’s decision-making process.

The Labyrinth author, who has been a carer for 12 years, said the fact there are “very few women in the room” means the issue has not been taken seriously enough.

This is despite social care being “enormously an area where women work in paid and unpaid” roles, she told the PA news agency.

Specsavers National Book Awards – London
Mosse said too few of the people involved with running social care have first-hand experience in the area.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said improving social care is among his priorities and he intends to put it on a “sustainable footing for the future”.

However Mosse the Government “feel that there isn’t enough fury” about the issue and it is “not worth their while” addressing structural problems within the system.

Mosse is a carer to her mother-in-law.

“The issue in social care and who cares for them and how it’s paid for and how it works is at crisis point,” she said.

The Department of Health and Social Care have been contacted for comment.

Waterstones Children�s Laureate 20th anniversary
Michael Rosen (Ian West/PA)

Mosse will discuss her experiences of the NHS during a London Literature Festival event with author Michael Rosen.

“Doing an event like this as part of the literature festival and at the Southbank Centre, one of the great world centres of combined arts of all disciplines, is so, so important,” she said.

The arts can be part of a “healing process” as we exit the pandemic, Mosse added.

Her London Literature Festival event will take place at the Southbank Centre on October 30.

