Turner Prize to return to Tate Liverpool for first time in 15 years

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 10:53 am
A general view of the Tate Liverpool, Albert Dock, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Turner Prize will return to Tate Liverpool for the first time in 15 years, it has been announced.

The gallery will host the prize in 2022, when it will also stage Radical Landscapes, an exhibition exploring the individual and collective connection to the rural landscapes of Britain.

Tate Liverpool last hosted the Turner Prize, an annual celebration of British artistic talent, in 2007, when it was the first gallery outside of London to do so.

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool, said: “It is wonderful to be holding the Turner Prize at Tate Liverpool for the second time.

“It is a prize that captures the imaginations of audiences and has had a transformational impact on the way people understand contemporary art.

Tate Liverpool stock
The Tate Liverpool in Albert Dock (Peter Byrne/PA)

“With Radical Landscapes and the Turner Prize our 2022 programme will bring a global spotlight to the city and promises to be an exciting and captivating one for our visitors.”

An independent jury will announce a shortlist of artists in May 2022 and the exhibition will open in October.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in December.

Established in 1984, the prize is awarded to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work.

High profile winners include Anish Kapoor, Grayson Perry, Damien Hirst and Steve McQueen.

Five art collectives are in the running for the 2021 prize and the winner will be announced on December 1 2021 at ceremony at Coventry Cathedral.

Radical Landscapes, which will go on display from May to September 2022, will bring together paintings, installations featuring living vegetation, photographs and sculpture to show how artists have portrayed the British countryside as a place of mysticism, experimentation and rebellion.

Joanne Anderson, mayor of Liverpool, said: “It’s a huge coup to once again host the prestigious Turner Prize in Liverpool.

“This is a city renowned for its rich, cultural scene, and it’s heart-breaking that the sector hasn’t been able to shine as brightly as it deserves over the past 18 months.
 
“This summer we are seeing some wonderful cultural work take place, but 2022 is certainly going to be a bumper year in the city for major events and arts.

“The return of the Turner Prize is brilliant news for Liverpool, the global spotlight will shine on us once more, and it feels like a real taste of things to come.”

