Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Greta Thunberg ‘extremely grateful and privileged’ to get Covid vaccine

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 3:35 pm
Greta Thunberg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Greta Thunberg (Aaron Chown/PA)

Greta Thunberg said she is “extremely grateful and privileged” as she received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Swedish climate activist, 18, shared a photograph of herself on Twitter in which she is wearing a fox-print face covering, with a plaster on her upper arm.

She wrote: “Today I got my first COVID-19 vaccination dose. I am extremely grateful and privileged to be able to live in a part of the world where I can already get vaccinated.

“The vaccine distribution around the world is extremely unequal.

“According to New York Times; “84 percent of shots that have gone into arms worldwide have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.3 percent of doses have been administered in low-income countries.”

“No one is safe until everyone is safe. But when you get offered a vaccine, don’t hesitate. It saves lives. #VaccineEquity #VaccineForAll.”

Thunberg is among a string of young famous faces encouraging others to get the jab when they are offered.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo, 18, visited the White House earlier this month to discuss youth vaccination with President Joe Biden and told fans getting the Covid jab is the most important thing they can do for their loved ones.

Stars including David Beckham, Olivia Colman and Billie Eilish have written to world leaders calling for surplus coronavirus vaccines to be shared with poorer countries.

In an open letter published ahead of the G7 summit in June, famous Unicef ambassadors warned that without ensuring “fair and equitable” supplies of vaccines internationally, the world would continue to be at risk from future mutations of the virus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]