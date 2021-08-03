Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nicola Roberts and Ashley Roberts among stars pictured at Van Gogh exhibition

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 11:13 pm
Nicola Roberts at a private viewing of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Ian West/PA)
Nicola Roberts and Ashley Roberts are among the stars who have been pictured at a private viewing of an exhibition of Vincent Van Gogh artworks.

Vincent Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives 360 degree virtual reality views of some of his best known artworks.

The exhibition is being held at The Old Truman Brewery in east London.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts were joined at the private viewing of the exhibition by actress Lisa Dwan and ballet dancer Eric Underwood.

South African actress Ciara Charteris and Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer also attended.

Vanessa Bauer (Ian West/PA)

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova and singer Izzy Bizu were also photographed at the event.

Ed Westwick (Ian West/PA)

