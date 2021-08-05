Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Actress Gemma Chan discusses diversity in the film industry

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 11:21 pm
Gemma Chan (Ian West/PA)
Actress Gemma Chan has said Asian women being able to play protagonists in stories is only a “fairly recent thing”.

The Crazy Rich Asians star told British Vogue there are very few Asian people in “gatekeeping” positions within the film industry.

She features on the cover of the September issue of the magazine.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Gemma Chan (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“It’s only a fairly recent thing that Asian females have been able to be the protagonists of stories,” Chan said.

“Individual successes are one thing. But structurally, when you look at who can actually get projects green-lit in the UK, who are in those positions of power, those gatekeeping positions – there aren’t that many Asians.

“There aren’t many people of colour in those positions.”

Chan will play the lead role of Sersi in upcoming Marvel film Eternals.

“Sersi is not your typical superhero: she’s not necessarily the best fighter, she doesn’t have the most obviously impressive powers,” Chan said.

“The main thing is she’s an empath. She has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth.

“That is her strength, so I leant into that.”

Gemma Chan (British Vogue/PA)

Chan also said different campaigns for racial equality need to work together.

“If only black people care about Black Lives Matter, then nothing is going to change,” she said.

“And if only Asians are talking about Stop Asian Hate, nothing is going to change.

“And it’s only when we stick up for one another, and we stand side by side, that things will shift.”

