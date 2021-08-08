Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch discusses modern relevance of his character in The Courier

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:04 am
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch has said his character in new film The Courier has a “weird relevance” today because of the everyday heroes who have helped society come through the pandemic.

In the Cold War film, the actor plays Greville Wynne, a British travelling businessman who became a spy who is said to have helped diffuse the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Cumberbatch told The Big Issue there has been “amazing resilience” and “community-led volunteerism” during the pandemic.

He said: “It’s the idea that someone ordinary can do something extraordinary and unexpected – which we’re seeing left, right and centre, in the midst of all the ineptitude and carnage, for want of a better word, of this pandemic.

“We’ve seen some amazing resilience and amazing bravery and sacrifice and community-led volunteerism.”

He added: “Whether it’s WhatsApp groups in a village checking the elderly and other vulnerable people are being taken care of during lockdown or whether it’s care workers on the frontline and everybody who was and should forever remain in our thoughts as frontline workers, albeit in the kind of jobs that are invisible usually, which are the delivery men and women, the people who clean the wards of  hospitals, the people who are doing orderly work, people who drive the tubes and the buses.

“The kind of people who have to keep on keeping on in order to avoid whole societal collapse.

“So in a weird way, this guy that we’re talking about, The Courier, Mr Greville Wynne, there’s a weird relevance to him at this juncture.”

He added that the impacts of the pandemic are “terrifying”.

He said: “I think the aftershock is going to be absolutely cataclysmic from these actions.

“It’s going to be massive. Huge.”

