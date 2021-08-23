Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Turner painting to go on display for first time in nearly 200 years

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 12:03 am
Turner painting to go on display for the first time in 200 years (Luke MacGregor)
A painting by JMW Turner will go on display for the first time in nearly 200 years this summer.

The watercolour of Malmesbury Abbey will be exhibited by Athelstan Museum in the Wiltshire town after a £380,900 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund aided the purchase of the piece from a private owner.

The romantic painter completed the watercolour in 1827 and it has not been displayed publicly since 1833.

Malmesbury Abbey which is depicted in the JMW Turner painting (Luke MacGregor)

The work is among many other heritage objects which are on display for the first time this summer, including a 3,000-year-old Bronze Age sword that will be exhibited at the County Fermanagh museum in Enniskillen Castle.

The sword was first found near Lough Erne in Enniskillen in 1952 and was in private ownership until a group, supported by the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership and the Heritage Fund, brought it back to near its founding place.

A 160-million-year-old fossil from the crocodile family, which palaeontologists consider to be a new and yet undescribed species, will also be on display at the Bath Royal’s summer exhibition.

Other objects on display include the original Jolly Fisherman painting by John Hassall, which became one of the most famous seaside posters, at the new Tower Pavilion, Skegness after a £4,000 Heritage Fund grant helped restore it, and a glass time capsule dating back to 1873 will be shown at the Manchester Jewish Museum.

The red shirt explorer David Livingstone was wearing when he was found by journalist Henry Morton after going missing in Africa will also be on display in his birthplace museum in South Lanarkshire.

The Heritage Fund has invested more than £400 million into the heritage sector over the last year, helping more than 1,500 organisations and assisting hundreds of places to reopen this summer.

It helped distribute the Culture Recovery Fund on behalf of the Government, alongside Historic England.

Chief executive of the Heritage Fund, Ros Kerslake, said: “These are just some of the fascinating heritage objects that people are able to see this summer, thanks to the support of National Lottery players.

“As venues reopen I am pleased that the Heritage Fund has enabled these new discoveries to see the light of day.”

