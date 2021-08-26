Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Gemma Collins and Vanessa Feltz among stars attending Cinderella premiere

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:00 am
Gemma Collins arriving for the world premiere of Cinderella (Rick Findler/PA)
Gemma Collins arriving for the world premiere of Cinderella (Rick Findler/PA)

Gemma Collins, Vanessa Feltz and AJ Pritchard were among the stars to attend the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella.

Written by The Crown star Emerald Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale, and is based on an original idea by Fennell.

A number of famous faces including reality star Collins, broadcaster Feltz and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pritchard were pictured arriving for the official premiere on Wednesday.

Cinderella – opening night – London
Vanessa Feltz (Rick Findler/PA)

The musical is being staged at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.

The official premiere had been scheduled to take place last month, however it was delayed due to Covid-19 isolation protocols.

Cinderella – opening night – London
AJ Pritchard and girlfriend Abbie Quinnen (Rick Findler/PA)

Last week Lord Loyd-Webber thanked St John Ambulance volunteers with a dress rehearsal performance of the new musical.

Cinderella – opening night – London
Sinitta (Rick Findler/PA)

Singer Sinitta, writer Katie Piper, television presenter Jane Moore and former boxer Nicola Adams were also pictured attending the event.

Cinderella – opening night – London
Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig (Rick Findler/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal