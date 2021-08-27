Demi Lovato, Hillary Clinton and Olly Alexander honoured at British LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato, Hillary Clinton and Olly Alexander were among the winners at the 2021 British LGBT Awards, while Phillip Schofield was honoured with a special prize.

Pop star Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this year and now uses the pronouns they/them, was named celebrity of the year at the star-studded event, which was hosted by presenter Gok Wan and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney.

The awards celebrate the best British and international LGBT+ talent, as well as the allies and organisations which support them.

Gok Wan was one of the hosts (Ian West/PA)

Mrs Clinton, a former US secretary of state and presidential candidate, was awarded the global ally award.

Joining the ceremony by video-link, Mrs Clinton said she “could not be prouder to stand with the LGBT+ community”, adding there is “more work to be done to change laws and change hearts and minds” until LGBT+ people secure full equality.

Years & Years singer Alexander was recognised for his role in Russell T Davies’s Aids drama It’s A Sin, which won the media moment award.

This Morning star Schofield, who revealed last year that he is gay, delivered an emotional video message as he received a special recognition award.

Phillip Schofield was honoured with a special award (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Schofield had been married to wife Steph, with whom he has two daughters, for more than 20 years when he shared the news about his sexuality.

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, who was part of Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex couple, won the LGBT+ role model accolade, while singer Anne-Marie was named music artist of the year.

Spice Girls star Melanie C won the ally award for her work with drag collective Sink the Pink, while Cooking With The Stars host Tom Allen was named broadcaster of the year.

England and Wolverhampton Wanderers footballer Conor Coady won the football ally award, which was introduced this year to highlight the lack of gay, bisexual and gender expansive representation in the upper leagues of the sport.

Conor Coady was honoured for his work to support making football more inclusive (Nick Potts/PA)

Coady, who has backed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign to make football more inclusive for LGBT+ people, said he was “deeply honoured and incredibly proud” to be recognised.

Ceremony host Wan said: “So many brilliant and deserving LGBT+ people and allies have been recognised tonight. It is wonderful to be part of this event.”

Awards founder Sarah Garrett added: “We were so delighted to be able to host a celebration of the people working hard to advocate for and advance LGBT+ rights after what has been a difficult 18 months.

“All of the winners and nominees are incredibly deserving.”