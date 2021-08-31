Daniel Craig to reflect on time as 007 in special Bond retrospective

Daniel Craig reflects on how he turned up with “a rollie and a bacon sandwich” on his first day training to be James Bond in a new retrospective about his time as 007.

The British star will retire his licence to kill when he exits the role after the release of the highly anticipated No Time To Die.

He will look back on his 15 years as 007 in a 45-minute retrospective called Being James Bond.

Discover the untold story of Daniel Craig’s 007 legacy in the special retrospective, Being James Bond, on @AppleTV September 7. Add to your Up Next now: https://t.co/jXHyTm55ZO pic.twitter.com/6rA4eu22ak — James Bond (@007) August 31, 2021

The documentary will include previously unseen archival footage from the films he has made in that time, from his 2006 debut, Casino Royale, to the forthcoming No Time To Die.

Craig will share his personal memories in conversation with Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead-up to his final performance as James Bond.

He told them: “A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me.

Being James Bond – the Daniel Craig 007 retrospective launches on @AppleTV September 7. pic.twitter.com/j8wfvlChsE — James Bond (@007) August 31, 2021

“I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

In a trailer for the retrospective, he reflects on being catapulted into the spotlight when he took on the role, saying: “I thought I wouldn’t know how to handle it, but I knew we were doing something really special.

“I literally met my trainer with a rollie and a bacon sandwich, and I said ‘I want to change’.

“I think I was so overwhelmed. My world had turned upside down but I’m incredibly proud and I’m incredibly fortunate to do this.”

The special will launch on the Apple TV app, which also features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service, as a free rental on September 7.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.