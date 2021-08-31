Will Poulter, De-Graft Mensah and James McVey back anti-bullying event

Actor Will Poulter, children’s television presenter De-Graft Mensah and The Vamps star James McVey are among the famous faces supporting an anti-bullying event.

The Diana Award’s The Big Anti-Bullying Assembly will be broadcast in primary schools across the country and will see celebrities reflect on their personal experiences and share messages with pupils.

Children, teachers, parents and guardians will be invited to join in a pledge to put an end to bullying.

James McVey (Ian West/PA)

Dr Alex George, a former Love Island star and mental health ambassador for the Government, YouTuber Nikki Lilly and actor Sam Retford will also take part in the event on October 4.

According to research commissioned by The Diana Award and Nationwide Building Society, 24% of young people and 36% of parents are worried about pupils going back to school for the new academic year.

A total of 31% of those young people are fearful of being bullied, the research suggests.

Dr Alex George (Ian West/PA)

Alex Holmes, deputy chief executive of The Diana Award, said: “Millions of young people are returning to school, meeting new teachers and classmates, and navigating the anxieties of finding their place in a new environment.

“Add to that the significant events of the last year – both in terms of Covid-19 and the impact cultural movements – and it’s easy to see that it is more important than ever to ensure young people are safe and free from harmful bullying behaviour.

“Last year’s Back To School campaign was a massive success and we’re so excited to be working alongside Nationwide Building Society to bring The Big Anti-Bullying Assembly to thousands of young people once again.”

The Diana Award was set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales as a legacy to her belief in the next generation’s capacity to change the world.