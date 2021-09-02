Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Mel Giedroyc steps down as International Booker Prize judge for personal reasons

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 2:05 pm Updated: September 2, 2021, 2:34 pm
Mel Giedroyc (Ian West/PA)

Television presenter Mel Giedroyc has stepped down as a judge for the 2022 International Booker Prize for personal reasons.

The organisers of the £50,000 literature prize said writer and comedian Viv Groskop will replace her on the judging panel.

The International Booker Prize is awarded annually to the best single work of fiction translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland.

Groskop is joined on the panel by translators Frank Wynne and Jeremy Tiang, author Merve Emre and lawyer Petina Gappah.

Fiammetta Rocco, administrator of the International Booker Prize, said: “We’re excited to welcome Viv to this year’s judging panel, and delighted that she has been able to step in.

“It’s unfortunate that Mel has had to withdraw but we wish her all the very best and hope she is able to join a judging panel at a later date.”

The International Booker Prize longlist of 12 or 13 books will be announced in March 2022, followed by a shortlist of six books in April.

The winners will then be revealed in May.

The prize money is split equally between the author and translator.

In June, David Diop became the first French author to win the prize with his novel At Night All Blood Is Black.

