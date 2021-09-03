Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Rufus Hound to star in stage adaptation of The Good Life

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 4:10 pm
Rufus Hound (Ian West/PA)
Rufus Hound (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Rufus Hound is to star in a stage adaptation of the sitcom The Good Life.

He will play Tom Good in the production, which will tour the UK this autumn.

The production will also star former EastEnders actress Preeya Kalidas, Law And Order star Dominic Rowan and Sally Tatum.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues premiere – London
Rufus Hound (Ian West/PA)

Hound tweeted: “The Good Life indeed.”

The original television series of The Good Life, which was created by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey, ran for four series on the BBC from 1975 to 1978.

It followed Tom Good and his wife Barbara, who converted their garden into a farm in a bid to become self-sufficient.

Richard Briers and Felicity Kendal played the lead roles in the programme.

The stage adaptation will see Kalidas and Rowan play the Good’s neighbours Margo and Jerry Leadbetter.

British Asian Trust reception – London
Preeya Kalidas (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Tatum will play Barbara.

The Good Life will open at the Theatre Royal Bath on October 7.

It will then be performed at the Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre.

The adaptation has been written by Jeremy Sams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal