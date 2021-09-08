Latest Last Night In Soho trailer delivers time travel and murder

The latest trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho plunges viewers into a murder mystery involving London’s seedy underbelly and time travel.

The psychological horror, Wright’s first big screen feature since Baby Driver in 2017, follows a young fashion designer named Eloise, played by 21-year-old Thomasin McKenzie, who discovers she has the ability to go back in time in her dreams.

During a trip to central London, she goes back to the 1960s and becomes embroiled in a violent murder.

Starting with the message “It only takes one night to change your world”, the nearly three-minute teaser sees Eloise encounter Sandie, a glamorous aspiring singer, played by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Doctor Who star Matt Smith is seen as the villainous Jack, who appears to be responsible for Sandie’s death, with Eloise setting out in the present day to ensure he faces justice.

In one scene, Jack chases Sandie through the backstage area of a theatre and calls out threateningly: “You think you can just walk away?”

In the present day, a skeptical detective asks Eloise, “You witnessed a murder last night but you believe this was a vision from the past?”

Last Night In Soho marks a change in direction for director, screenwriter and producer Wright, who made his name with comedies such as Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim Vs The World.

Wright has previously said he was inspired by horror films such as Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion.

Last Night In Soho is due for release in October.