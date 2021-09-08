Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doctor Who star Colin Baker to swap Tardis for the Dales with Emmerdale cameo

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:05 am
Colin Baker (ITV/PA)
Former Doctor Who star Colin Baker will swap the Tardis for the Dales when he makes a cameo appearance in Emmerdale later this month.

The actor, 78, is best known for playing the sixth incarnation of the Time Lord in the BBC sci-fi series, from 1984 to 1986.

He will pop up in the soap as Michael, a man who goes on a date with Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen).

She arranges to meet him for a date in the pub but she is unprepared for his strange passion.

Colin Baker with a row of Daleks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Baker said: “I am so old that I remember watching Emmerdale Farm long before it became just Emmerdale, when my friend (and colleague from Doctor Who days) Frazer Hines was a youthful Joe Sugden and the wonderful Arthur Pentelow was in the cast.

“So to get a call to join the cast, albeit briefly, as a possible love interest for Elizabeth Estensen, an actress I had long admired, certainly appealed to me.

“A bonus was the fact that also in my scenes was Rodney Blackstock, played by my old friend Patrick Mower. I enjoyed my Covid compliant time with both of them in Leeds inordinately.

“As to what happened, well you’ll just have to watch and find out. It’s a bit of a puzzle actually.”

Colin Baker as Doctor Who, with Bonnie Langford as his assistant Melanie (PA)

Before his turn in Doctor Who, Baker was best known for playing the ruthless banker Paul Merroney in the BBC drama series The Brothers from 1974 to 1976.

After handing over the role of the Time Lord, Baker has appeared in Jonathan Creek, Doctors and Casualty.

He also appeared in the 12th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2012, which was won by EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks.

