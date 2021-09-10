Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 9:03 pm
Sally Carman plays Abi Franklin in the ITV soap (ITV/PA)
Sally Carman has revealed she filmed her scenes for Friday night’s dramatic courtroom showdown separately from the main cast after catching coronavirus.

The actress, 46, who plays Abi Franklin in the ITV soap, was off work for a month and missed the filming days for the dramatic denouement.

However, she returned to the set and delivered her lines on camera to an assistant director.

Friday’s episode saw her son Seb’s murder trial come to a surprising conclusion, with Kelly Neelan (played by Millie Gibson) convicted of murder and Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) cleared.

She said: “It was very different for me because I came down with Covid so I was off for a month because I got it pretty bad, so I ended up filming all my bits in two days separately.

“Being read the lines by Woody, who was the first AD (assistant director), so there’s no-one else on the courtroom set with me apart from Michael Le Vell.”

Carman admitted it was “very strange” and she “still wasn’t 100% so it went by like a bit of a dream”.

She added: “But watching it back, I am just absolutely blown away by how brilliantly it all fits together now and how well Mickey Jones had directed it. He was fantastic. So not for me, not so much intense, just quite quick.”

Carman said she had felt a “responsibility” taking part in a storyline about hate crime.

She said: “It is really brilliant because to do a storyline that actually… Corrie are brilliant at that anyway.

“They are really good at highlighting different things that people have to deal with in real life.”

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV.

