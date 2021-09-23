Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Ronan Keating and wife Storm ‘worried sick’ after son taken to hospital

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:05 pm
Ronan Keating and his wife Storm (David Parry/PA)
Ronan Keating and his wife Storm (David Parry/PA)

Ronan Keating has said he and his wife Storm are “worried sick” after their son Cooper was taken to hospital.

The Boyzone star described his four-year-old son as “an absolute trooper” and said he was “blown away with his strength and charm”.

He revealed the news on Instagram alongside a picture of Cooper in hospital.

Keating, 44, wrote: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.

“This little guy is an absolute trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm.

“Mum & dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”

The Irish singer also shares a daughter Coco, who was born in March 2020, with the Australian-born fashion designer.

He also has Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 16, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

Keating currently co-presents The One Show alongside Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas and hosts a breakfast show on Magic Radio with Harriet Scott.

Friends and famous faces offered their support to the couple, including football stars Alan Shearer and Jamie Redknapp.

While comedian Jason Manford wrote: “Thinking of you mate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal