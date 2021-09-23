Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Kristen Stewart transforms into Diana in Spencer trailer

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:27 pm
(Topic Studios/PA)
(Topic Studios/PA)

The full-length trailer for biopic Spencer offers viewers a comprehensive look at Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales.

A short teaser arrived in August but the two-minute trailer released on Thursday showcases the US star’s English accent and the film’s atmospheric setting.

The story is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, with the film framed as a “fable from a true tragedy”.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, it imagines what might have happened over those few days, when her marriage to the Prince of Wales has gone cold but she is still obliged to join the family festivities.

As the trailer begins, the Queen is heard asking an aide, “Is she here yet?” before adding, “Then she’s late.”

Diana is also seen preparing for the weekend, telling herself in a mirror: “Three days. That’s it.”

Another scene sees a young William ask her: “Mummy what happened to make you so sad?”

Others cast in the film, which is written by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Spencer will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on November 5 following its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

