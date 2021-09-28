Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Daniel Craig gets royal send-off as No Time To Die premiere brings out the stars

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 9:13 pm
Daniel Craig received a royal send off as he bid farewell to James Bond at the star-studded No Time To Die premiere in London (Chris Jackson/PA)
Daniel Craig received a royal send off as he bid farewell to James Bond at the star-studded No Time To Die premiere in London (Chris Jackson/PA)

Daniel Craig received a royal send-off as he said farewell to James Bond at the star-studded No Time To Die premiere in London.

The actor was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the glitzy event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Craig, 53, appears as 007 for a final time in No Time To Die, leaving behind a career-defining role he first played in 2006’s Casino Royale.

He made a colourful arrival on his last red carpet as Bond, wearing a dark pink suede dinner jacket over a white shirt and black bow tie.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Daniel Craig attended the premiere as he prepares to say goodbye to James Bond (Ian West/PA)

Kate, 39, cut an elegant figure while accompanying William to the premiere.

She glittered in a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown, complete with cape. William, also 39, wore a dark tuxedo.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance (Ian West/PA)

Camilla, 74, wore a light blue dress with a delicate beaded overlay, while Charles, 72, was also in a tuxedo.

Craig was pictured speaking with the royal guests at the premiere.

His co-stars were also in attendance to celebrate his time as Bond.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived together (Ian West/PA)

Lashana Lynch appears in No Time To Die as a secret agent who inherits the 007 title from Craig’s character.

The 33-year-old turned heads in a flowing yellow strapless gown.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Lashana Lynch wowed in a yellow dress at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Lea Seydoux was another of the film’s stars at the premiere.

The French actress – who plays Madeleine Swann in the franchise – wore a shimmering silver gown complete with a flowing cape.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Lea Seydoux said the premiere was a bittersweet occasion (Ian West/PA)

Cuban-Spanish star Ana de Armas is making her Bond debut in No Time To Die.

The 33-year-old cut a typically glamorous figure in a dark dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Ana de Armas joined he co-stars at the film’s premiere (Ian West/PA)

Naomie Harris plays Moneypenny.

She wore a low-cut gown for the premiere.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Naomie Harris reprises the role of Moneypenny in No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

Dame Judi Dench played spy chief M in the Bond franchise, most recently in 2015’s Spectre.

The venerated actress, 86, joined her former co-stars on Tuesday, arriving in a glittering black jacket.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Dame Judi Dench is a fan favourite in the James Bond franchise (Ian West/PA)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was drafted in to help with the No Time To Die script.

The Fleabag star and creator wore a glittering black jumpsuit for the premiere.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Phoebe Waller-Bridge glittered on the No Time To Die red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland, 78, was another star in attendance.

The Swedish actress – who appeared alongside Sir Roger Moore in 1974’s The Man With The Golden Gun – arrived in a dark outfit.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Britt Ekland was another star of Bond’s glorious past attending the No Time To Die premiere (Ian West/PA)

Pop sensation Billie Eilish was also pictured in London.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner performed the film’s title track.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Billie Eilish performed the No Time To Die title track and attended the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal