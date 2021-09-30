Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No Time To Die scores impressive box office opening, producers say

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:49 am
No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong, has enjoyed a strong start at the box office (Ian West/PA)
No Time To Die has enjoyed a strong start at the box office and grossed an estimated £4.5-5 million over its first full day in cinemas in the UK and Ireland, producers said.

Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong arrived on Thursday following a lengthy delay due to the pandemic and has given the beleaguered cinema industry a much-needed boost.

No Time To Die’s box office opening was roughly 13% above that of 2015’s Spectre and 26% below Skyfall, EON Productions, MGM, Universal Pictures International and United Artists Releasing said.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Lashana Lynch stars in No Time To Die, which has arrived at the box office following delays due to the pandemic (Ian West/PA)

No Time To Die will have the widest theatrical release of all-time in the UK with 772 cinemas playing the film – 25 more than the previous record-holder Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker, according to producers.

And more than 30,000 people attended midnight screenings for No Time To Die while the film sold 1,620,000 advance tickets for the opening four days, the studios said.

That surpassed Spectre’s total advance bookings by more than 12% and was in line with Skyfall, producers said.

No Time To Die, directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga and also starring Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch, is projected to make 90 million dollars (about £66.7 million) over its opening weekend.

It will be available in countries including Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Spain.

The movie will be released in North America, the world’s second biggest film market behind China, on October 8.

