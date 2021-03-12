Women in food: ‘I really couldn’t do it without her!’ Tayport Distillery owner on daughter’s key role in company

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

There’s no show without punch, and Kesia McDougall says Tayport Distillery wouldn’t be what it is today without the help of her daughter Mary.

When Kesia McDougall first started thinking about her spirits business in 2017, she was very much under the impression that she would be doing it on her own, bringing her hobby of creating drinks to life.

Officially launching in March 2018, it was a month later that her daughter Mary, who is now 25, jumped on board after returning home from university.

Based in the kingdom of Fife, Tayport Distillery has grown from offering its first release, Eau de Vie – a colourless fruit brandy spirit, to producing vodka and gin, too.