Three cocktails to celebrate Mother’s Day in style

Whether you’re holding a virtual get-together or can see your mum in person, these cocktails are the perfect way to toast to the maternal figure in your life.

Marking what will be the second Mother’s Day in lockdown, this weekend mum is most certainly the word as people across the country prepare to celebrate the lead females in their families and friendship groups.

While everyone is restricted in getting together for the occasion, that won’t stop people across the country from toasting to the women in their lives.

Be it your mum, step mum, granny, auntie, nanny, cousin, sister, friend, or foster parent, Mother’s Day is a celebration of all.

Claire and Martin Murray co-founders and creators of Dunnet Bay Distillery which makes Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka, have devised a selection of drinks for you to enjoy, virtually or in person, with your loved ones.

Lime in the coconut

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50 ml Rock Rose Spring Edition Gin

25ml Fresh lime juice

10-25ml Simple syrup (to taste)

50ml Coconut water

A couple of drops of Coriander & Lime Liquid Garnish

To garnish:

A lime wedge and a mint leaf

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker or mixing glass with ice cubes. Add all the liquid ingredients and stir for 20 seconds until chilled. Strain into a frozen martini glass and garnish with the lime and mint.

Elderflower & herb gin fizz

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50 ml Rock Rose Spring Edition Gin

30ml Elderflower liqueur (such as St. Germain)

20ml Elderflower cordial

20ml Fresh lemon juice

Sprig of fresh rosemary

Soda water

To garnish:

An extra sprig of rosemary – plus elderflowers, when in season.

Method

Pour the gin, liqueur, cordial, lemon juice and one sprig or rosemary into a cocktail shake filled with ice cubes and shake. Fill a Collins glass with ice and strain the cocktail into the glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and, when in season, some fresh elderflowers.

Salted caramel martini

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50ml Coffee Holy Grass Vodka

20 ml Caramel syrup (or to taste)

25ml Frangelico liqueur

10ml Simple syrup (or to taste)

Sea salt

To garnish:

Coffee beans and extra salt for the rim, if you wish

Method