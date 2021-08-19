Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Celebrity chef Nick Nairn to cook up culinary delights on North Sea oil rig

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is making a trip offshore to showcase his cooking skills to the crew of a North Sea oil rig.
By Allister Thomas
August 19, 2021, 12:43 pm
Nick Nairn will visit the Well-Safe Protector on August 25.

The Michelin Star chef will rustle up a three-course meal for workers on board the Well-Safe Protector, stationed at Invergordon, on August 25.

The lucky crew will be treated to a Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup starter, an Asian-style Braised Ox Cheek main course and Lime and Passion Fruit Posset with Mango Salsa to finish.

“Hosting an event like this onboard one of our assets provides a great moral boost for the team and has caused great excitement onboard”, operator Well-Safe Solutions said in a statement.

“We are excited to see what culinary delights are in store.”

Nick Nairn is an executive chef ambassador for catering and hospitality firm Entier, making another offshore after a visit to the Valaris JU-121 oil rig in June.

He has been added to Entier’s roster of cooks for the Well-Safe Protector visit on the 25th.

The self-taught chef’s passion for cooking began while travelling as a navigating officer in the Merchant Navy, and opened his own restaurant in 1986 in Braeval before becoming a well-known face on TV. He became, at the time, the youngest chef to be awarded a Michelin Star in 1991.

