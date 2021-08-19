Celebrity chef Nick Nairn to cook up culinary delights on North Sea oil rig

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is making a trip offshore to showcase his cooking skills to the crew of a North Sea oil rig.

The Michelin Star chef will rustle up a three-course meal for workers on board the Well-Safe Protector, stationed at Invergordon, on August 25.

The lucky crew will be treated to a Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup starter, an Asian-style Braised Ox Cheek main course and Lime and Passion Fruit Posset with Mango Salsa to finish.

“Hosting an event like this onboard one of our assets provides a great moral boost for the team and has caused great excitement onboard”, operator Well-Safe Solutions said in a statement.

“We are excited to see what culinary delights are in store.”

Nick Nairn is an executive chef ambassador for catering and hospitality firm Entier, making another offshore after a visit to the Valaris JU-121 oil rig in June.

He has been added to Entier’s roster of cooks for the Well-Safe Protector visit on the 25th.

The self-taught chef’s passion for cooking began while travelling as a navigating officer in the Merchant Navy, and opened his own restaurant in 1986 in Braeval before becoming a well-known face on TV. He became, at the time, the youngest chef to be awarded a Michelin Star in 1991.

