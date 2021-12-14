Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

More restrictions possible in Wales after Christmas, says Mark Drakeford

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 11:15 am
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said further restrictions might be possible after Christmas (Welsh Government/PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said further restrictions might be possible after Christmas (Welsh Government/PA)

Wales could see more coronavirus restrictions after Christmas, Mark Drakeford has suggested.

The First Minister has repeatedly warned of an impending surge in Covid-19 cases, with the Omicron variant now expected to be the country’s dominant strain by the end of December.

In a televised announcement on Monday night, Mr Drakeford said all eligible adults will now be offered a booster vaccination to combat the effect a rise of infections could have on the NHS.

Following the broadcast, Mr Drakeford told ITV Wales’s Sharp End that further restrictions could be possible after the Christmas break when children are not in school and government offices are closed.

He said: “As we know, the traditional way of doing things in Wales is people go out together and socialise in run-up to Christmas, and then in the post-Christmas period there’s a standing back from that.

“There may be a period in the post-Christmas days when we can do more to stem the flow of the Omicron variant.

“But, in this business, what will happen in three or four weeks’ time is a long way away.”

Asked by presenter Rob Osborne whether businesses will receive compensation if they are forced to close in the new year, Mr Drakeford said: “I think it’s extremely difficult for any devolved government to take any action of that sort without knowing that the Treasury guarantees would be there.

“That’s a point I made very forcefully to the UK Government yesterday.”

He added: “We cannot go back to the position we were in last year where we took action and the Treasury refused to help, and when, the following week the UK Government decided to take action in England, suddenly the Treasury purse strings were loosened and the money became available.

“We cannot have necessary public health decisions made simply when England thinks it’s right for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal