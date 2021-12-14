Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK in past week

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 3:23 pm
Hundreds of people queue at a vaccination centre in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
More than three million booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across the UK in the past week – the highest number for any seven-day period since the rollout of extra doses began.

A total of 3,165,642 booster and third doses were given in the week to December 13, including 513,722 on Monday.

This is the most extra doses reported for a Monday so far.

It is also close to the highest number of extra doses of vaccine reported for a single day, which is 550,253 for Saturday December 11.

The figures, from the four UK health agencies, show that more than 24 million extra doses have now been delivered in the UK.

(PA Graphics)

Around 45% of all people aged 18 and over in the UK are now likely to have received either a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The two types of extra dose – booster and third dose – are being made available to different groups of people at different times.

The Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the month.

People can have a booster dose if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

