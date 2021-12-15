Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Over 18s invited to book boosters as NHS ramps up vaccination programme

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 12:03 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 7:55 am
Over-18s can now book their Covid booster (PA)
All adults in England are being offered a Covid-19 booster.

The NHS national booking system has opened up to all over 18s as the health service ramps up its vaccination programme.

People are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine but they can book after two months.

It marks the NHS meeting its objective of offering every eligible adult a chance to book a booster before the New Year.

The health service is now racing to boost as many people as possible as it braces for the impact of a wave of Omicron cases.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme for the NHS in England, said: “The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in health service history, is once again pulling out all the stops to protect the country from this cruel virus.

“Millions more people can book their booster from today and NHS staff are working flat out to set up more sites and put on extra appointments.

“This is by far the most complex but critical phase of the biggest and most successful vaccination drive and so with latest data showing that the booster is our best hope of protecting people against the new variant, it is vital people come forward as soon as possible by booking their slot online to guarantee that vital jab.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We are turbocharging the vaccine rollout to ensure as many people as possible can get boosted now as we continue our fight against the Omicron variant.

“From today, every adult in England who had their second dose two months ago can pre-book an appointment for that vital top-up jab.”

It comes after Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the Covid-19 panel of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that it was important to give the booster before the Omicron wave comes.

He told the Science and Technology Committee of MPs on Tuesday: “You want to give the booster before the wave comes, there is less benefit in giving a booster in the middle of a wave or after a wave.”

