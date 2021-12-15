Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Working on Christmas Day likely for PM and top medics amid Covid surge

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 6:55 pm
Boris Johnson said he has ‘modest plans’ for Christmas (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Boris Johnson said he has ‘modest plans’ for Christmas (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Working on Christmas Day is likely for those leading the effort to tackle coronavirus, as the threat posed by the Omicron variant increased, England’s chief medical officer has said.

Professor Chris Whitty said the situation was “pretty depressing” to think about the gaps on rotas that would be seen in the health service, and that he expected his plans to be cancelled.

Boris Johnson said he has “pretty modest” arrangements, adding: “I think the way things are looking I expect a lot of us are going to be working throughout the period.”

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 15, 2021
Chris Whitty said he expects his Christmas plans to be cancelled (Tolga Akmen/PA)

It comes as Prof Whitty urged people to deprioritise some social interactions in order to make sure the meetings they wanted to keep could be met.

He said it was likely his Christmas plans this year with family will be interrupted.

He told a Downing Street press conference: “Realistically, I think there’s a high chance that my original Christmas plans with family are going to be interrupted. I hope it’s not completely but we shall see.”

He said the expected sharp peak of Omicron cases is likely to lead to lots of people, including healthcare workers, being ill at the same time.

He said: “We may end up with quite substantial gaps in rotas at short notice.”

He added: “Given how much difficulty my health and social care colleagues have had over the last two years, saying that is pretty depressing, because they have really, really had to stand up and go back again and again.

“The reality is this speed of onset is going to lead to lots of people getting ill simultaneously and we have to be realistic about that.”

Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care for NHS England, apologised to her children live on television for their scaled-back plans in the run-up to Christmas.

She said: “As for my Christmas plans, they’re already scaling back. There will be far fewer things that I’ll do with my children as we run-up to Christmas – and if they’re listening, sorry, but that is absolutely a fact.

“We will enjoy it together, we will enjoy it at home and we will enjoy it safely.

“As and when I need to work over the Christmas period I will be, just as my colleagues will be, because that’s what we’re here to do.”

