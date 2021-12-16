Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MP likens Chris Whitty’s advice to living in a ‘public health socialist state’

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 10:43 am
Chris Whitty (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Chris Whitty (Adrian Dennis/PA)

A Tory MP has deleted a tweet in which she said the UK was not a “public health socialist state” after England’s chief medical officer urged the public to be selective their social interactions ahead of Christmas.

Joy Morrissey, MP for Beaconsfield, posted on Twitter after Professor Chris Whitty urged the public to consider which social contacts were important to them, in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The now-deleted post said: “Perhaps the unelected covid public health spokesperson should defer to what our ELECTED Members of Parliament and the Prime Minister have decided.

Tweet
Screengrab of tweet by Joy Morrissey (PA)

“I know it’s difficult to remember but that’s how democracy works. This is not a public health socialist state.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called her comments “outrageous”.

He tweeted: “It is outrageous to see a Government PPS (parliamentary private secretary) attacking the Chief Medical Officer in this way. She should apologise and withdraw this immediately. Chris Whitty has never disputed where policy is made – he makes this point repeatedly.”

Joy Morrissey – Tue Dec 8, 2020
Joy Morrissey (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Former cabinet minister Julian Smith tweeted: “Personal attacks by any politician on members of @UKCivilService are completely unacceptable.

“@UKCivilService supports the government, works flat out & needs to be encouraged & defended in its role of offering impartial and confident advice.”

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Prof Whitty said it was sensible to prioritise the social interactions that matter, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

He said: “I think that what most people are doing, and I would think this seems very sensible, is prioritising the social interactions that really matter to them and, to protect those ones, de-prioritising ones that matter much less to them.

Julian Smith
Julian Smith (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I think that’s going to become increasingly important as we, for example, go into the Christmas period.”

He said he would “strongly encourage” Britons to take tests before visiting vulnerable people and to meet in areas with good ventilation or outdoors if possible.

He added that people “don’t need a medical degree to realise that is a sensible thing to do with an incredibly infectious virus”.

Boris Johnson told the public to think hard about their plans, but did not go as far as to suggest some gatherings should be cancelled.

But on Thursday, health minister Gillian Keegan said the Prime Minister and Prof Whitty were “both basically saying the same thing”.

MP portraits
Gillian Keegan (UK Parliament/PA)

She told Times Radio: “What they were saying was prioritise, because obviously the more contacts you have, the more chance you have of testing positive, and that would mean that you’d be isolated on Christmas Day.

“Obviously if you want to have a family Christmas, then be cautious, otherwise you could end up testing positive and having to isolate over Christmas. That’s the message.

“Everybody must prioritise, you know – if you’re going to have a family Christmas with your relatives and, you know, you’ve got some maybe elderly relatives, then of course people aren’t going to be going out to nightclubs in the run-up to that event, because the chance of success in testing positive after that is probably much higher.

“So people are being cautious anyway, people will make their own choices. But, you know, it’s not for the Government to say, for every single situation, you must use your judgment as well and take a test beforehand.”

