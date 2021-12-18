Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London’s Mayor fears fire, police and NHS staffing gaps due to Omicron spread

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 1:39 pm
Sadiq Khan has warned of potential staffing shortages in vital public services (Victoria Jones/PA)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is “incredibly worried” about staff absences in vital public services including the NHS, fire service and police due to rapidly rising cases of the Omicron variant, as he urged people to get vaccinated.

Mr Khan called on people to come forward for their boosters and insisted for those who had not had even a first dose of vaccine that it is “never too late” to get a jab.

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London, with figures published by the UK Health Security Agency showing that 80.8% of a sample of detectable cases in the capital from December 14 and 15 were found to have S gene target failure (SGTF) – a way of detecting the likely presence of Omicron.

The Mayor of London has urged the unvaccinated to get jabbed, saying it is never too late (Ian West/PA)
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in London, which has seen some of the biggest rises in cases in the last seven days, has risen to 1,534, up 28.6% on last week, according to Government figures on Friday.

A further 341 people with Covid were in hospital in London on December 17, rising from 1,193 on December 10.​

By comparison, the rise in hospital admissions across the UK was two per cent on the previous week.

Government figures for vaccination as of Friday show that 67.9% (6.2 million) of Londoners aged 12 and over have had a first dose, 61.5% (5.6 million) have had their second and 28.1% (2.6million) have had a booster or third dose.

Mr Khan told BBC News: “The big issue we have is the number of Londoners who have this virus and that’s leading to big issues in relation to staff absences and the ability of our public services to run at the optimum levels.

“I’m incredibly worried about staff absences in the NHS, in the fire brigade, in the police service, in our councils across London. That’s why it’s so, so important for everybody who’s eligible to receive the booster, everybody should be getting the vaccines as well.”

Mr Khan, who visited a mass vaccination pop-up clinic at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge stadium on Saturday, has said a series of virtual events will take place in the coming weeks which will see health leaders and community representatives work together to encourage more people to get a jab.

The Mayor’s office said the sessions will include representatives from NHS London as well as from black, Muslim, Jewish and eastern European communities “to encourage open and positive conversations on the current situation in London and why vaccines are such a crucial part of keeping us all safe”.

Mr Khan added: “Over the last week we’ve seen Londoners of all backgrounds and ages lining up outside our pharmacies, hospitals and pop-up vaccination centres which are working around the clock as part of the biggest booster rollout in the country.

“As cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise, I want to make a direct appeal to the more than one million Londoners who are yet to come forward for any Covid-19 vaccinations – it’s never too late to get your first or second dose. It will help to protect you, your loved ones and our NHS.”

