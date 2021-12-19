Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 12:03 am Updated: December 19, 2021, 4:41 am
Vaccine supporters will take to the streets across England (NHS/PA)
Vaccine supporters will take to the streets across England (NHS/PA)

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.

Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier, Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England.

They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.

An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.

A vaccine champion handing out a leaflet (NHS)

The Community Vaccines Champion scheme will run informative events across the local authorities and create pop-up vaccination centres in places of worship.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government is doing everything in its power to “get jabs in arms”.

“We are in a race between the virus and vaccine and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs in arms as quickly as possible”, he said.

“We are calling on people to get boosted now as part of our national mission to reinforce our wall of defence against the rapid spread of Omicron.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who have heroically stepped up to support our vaccine drive. We’re all in this together – please play your part.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged the public to roll up their sleeves to help businesses over Christmas.

Writing in the Sunday Express, he said: “The more people who get jabbed, the more protection we have.

“The more protection we have, the faster we can beat Covid-19.

“The faster we beat the virus, the sooner our economy will recover, and businesses can get back to doing what they do best.

“Give the best gift you can this Christmas, and get boosted now.”

It comes as NHS England recorded record booster numbers, with 740,775 on Friday and 739,867 on Thursday.

