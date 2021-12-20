Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bookings open for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get second jab

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 11:21 am
Bookings have opened for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get their second Covid-19 jab (Danny Lawson/PA)
Bookings have opened for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

All those in that age group who are eligible will be able to book their second jab through the NHS’s online national booking service if their first dose was more than 12 weeks ago, in line with updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Second doses will also be offered through existing school immunisation services from January 10.

The push to get young people vaccinated comes as cases of the new Omicron variant are rising rapidly across London and the rest of the UK.

On Saturday and Sunday, nearly 1.7 million jabs were delivered in England in a renewed effort to increase vaccination rates.

Rollout of the vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds in schools began in September, and more than 1.3 million young people have had a jab so far.

More than 75,000 are currently eligible for a second dose.

According to data from NHS England, more than 30,000 children aged 12 to 15 in England have already had a second dose.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “NHS staff are pulling out all the stops to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated, with more pop-up clinics and extended hours, so it is vital people play their part by coming forward as soon as possible to get protected.”

In line with national guidance, consent letters are sent out to parents and guardians prior to the school clinics with information on the Covid-19 vaccination.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children if they are getting jabbed outside of school hours and consent will be sought on the day.

