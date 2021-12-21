Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darts fans take aim at Prime Minister during World Championships

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 12:23 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 12:27 pm
A fan holds an sign poking fun at Boris Johnson (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darts fans took aim at Boris Johnson at the sport’s biggest event with hostile chants and signs mocking the Government over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Crowds were heard shouting: “Stand up if you hate Boris” in unison as they packed out Alexandra Palace in London at the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship on Monday.

One spectator held up a picture of cheese and wine with the message: “This is a business meeting”, while another waved a sign reading: “All round to Boris’s after.”

Many fans dressed in costumes for the event, including a group wearing masks that showed the faces of Mr Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings and the ex-health secretary Matt Hancock.

Negative chants about the Prime Minister were later heard in videos widely shared on social media, during the match between James Wade and Maik Kuivenhoven.

It came after a photograph emerged of Mr Johnson, his staff and his then-fiancee, Carrie Johnson, sitting round a table with cheese and wine in the No 10 garden during the first national lockdown.

The picture, which Downing Street said shows a work meeting, has sparked further accusations of parties being held across Whitehall during periods when London was under tight Covid restrictions on social gatherings.

Public health experts have warned that the tournament, which is expected to draw more than 80,000 attendees between Wednesday December 15 and Monday January 3, is “Covid spreading on steroids”.

Maik Kuivenhoven in action against James Wade during day six of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Professor Keith Neil, a public health expert at the University of Nottingham, said the event risks worsening the spread of the virus in the capital.

“It is Covid spreading on steroids,” he said. “There is no concept of social distancing and they will not be wearing masks because they are drinking.”

Organisers of the tournament have confirmed that fans must show an NHS Covid pass demonstrating their Covid status in order to gain entry to the venue.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister was accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he held back from tightening Covid rules before Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.

