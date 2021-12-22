Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chief Medical Officers warn of tough times ahead amid praise for health service

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 1:53 am
File photo dated 27/01/21 of nurses changing their PPE on Ward 5, a Covid Red Ward, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. Personal protective equipment (PPE) worth �2.8 billion is not fit for purpose and cannot be used by the NHS, a health minister has revealed. Issue date: Friday September 17, 2021.


The UK’s Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have praised health service staff who have worked on the frontlines during the pandemic as they warned of “multiple challenges” and “a great deal of pressure” from the Omicron variant in the year ahead.

They said they were “well aware” that their “tireless work” in dealing with the pandemic over the last two grinding years has been difficult for the profession.

They added the work of health staff has “substantially reduced the impact of this pandemic on the lives of the UK public” but the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, along with the Delta version that has already struck, means the profession will still be tested.

Coronavirus – Thu Jul 15, 2021
Nurses caring for Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit in St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south-west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

In a joint online statement, the CMOs said: “Your tireless work has substantially reduced the impact of this pandemic on the lives of the UK public.

“We are well aware of the toll this has had on many members of the profession, and the support colleagues have continue to give to one another in difficult times has been essential.

“The collective effort on behalf of our patients and the wider public has been remarkable.

“We were all hoping that Covid would be less dominant across the health service as we move into the New Year, but the Omicron variant is clearly going to put a great deal of pressure on health services and on all health  professionals.

“We can all see the concerning numbers of Omicron-infected people rising very rapidly, some of whom will become seriously ill and need medical care.

“This is on top of existing Delta patients, the backlog of work from the previous Covid wave, normal health service work and other winter pressures.”

Figures from NHS England show that 1,904 people were in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of December 21, the highest number since March 2 and is up 41% from a week earlier.

Across England, 6,902 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 21 – the highest number since November 10 and up 7% week-on-week.

The CMOs described vaccination, and booster jabs in particular, as the  best counter-measure against Omicron and praised the whole medical profession in primary and secondary care for the “rapid and effective” way it was working to deal with this new threat.

They added: “As we face the multiple challenges of 2022, we want to reiterate our unwavering confidence in the profession and our enduring thanks.”

In a personal note introducing the post, England’s CMO Professor Chris Whitty added: “After a very difficult year for the health system, the UK CMOs want to express our enduring thanks to, and great pride in, the health professions across the country.

“We face yet more hard weeks ahead. Look out for one another as we continue to care for the public.”

In a further note, Scotland’s CMO Dr Gregor Smith said: “It’s hard to adequately describe my pride in colleagues or gratitude that I feel towards them. I know all the UK CMOs feel the same.

“Please continue to look out for and support each other in the difficult weeks that lie ahead. You have our unwavering confidence and enduring thanks.”

The British Medical Association trade union previously noted that the booster rollout will affect routine services, and challenged the Prime Minister to fulfil his promise of Government support for the NHS.

In September, Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, described the challenges facing the NHS as it headed into winter as “daunting”.

She said: “Trusts are grappling with record waiting lists across hospital, mental health and community services. Bed capacity is lower because of continuing enhanced infection control measures.

“Staffing levels and burnout continue to be a critical concern for many trusts.”

