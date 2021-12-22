Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Welsh Government to provide Covid-19 update as Senedd recalled

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 5:07 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 11:19 am
First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks during a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff setting out coronavirus restrictions for Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks during a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff setting out coronavirus restrictions for Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Welsh Government is set to brief the public on the Omicron crisis on Wednesday as the Senedd is recalled amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country.

A government media briefing will be held just after midday to update the country on the Covid situation after Cabinet talks were held on Tuesday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will make a virtual statement addressing the Senedd on the pandemic from 1.30pm and ministers will then have the opportunity to ask questions.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Senedd has been on winter recess since Monday.

It comes as the number of identified Omicron cases in Wales grew by 204 on Tuesday to 640.

Meanwhile, workers in Wales could be fined £60 for going to their office under new coronavirus laws if they are able to work from home.

The government has amended legislation to make attending a workplace unnecessarily a criminal offence, amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The amended legislation states that “no person may leave the place where they are living, or remain away from that place, for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services” when it is “reasonably practicable” to do so from home.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

It adds that anyone who contravenes this rule “commits an offence” punishable by a fine of £60.

However, people in Wales are still allowed to leave home to visit pubs and restaurants, and there is no limit on household mixing.

The latest restrictions in Wales also include the closure of nightclubs from December 27, and compulsory distancing through measures such as one-way systems in businesses to protect customers and staff.

From December 26, sporting events whether indoors or outdoors will be played behind closed doors.

Mr Drakeford has also hinted at further restrictions being imposed, including restricting the number of households allowed to meet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]