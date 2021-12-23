Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Anti-vaccine protesters try to serve papers on Alan Shearer but get wrong house

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 3:11 pm
Alan Shearer, who urged people to have the Covid vaccine and the booster jab, angering any vaccine protestors
Alan Shearer, who urged people to have the Covid vaccine and the booster jab, angering any vaccine protestors

Anti-vaccination protesters who attempted to “serve papers” on ex-footballer Alan Shearer dropped them off at the wrong house.

The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged people to get the booster in a video promoted by the Premier League.

In the clip, Shearer said: “We all want to keep safe on a matchday and the best way we can protect ourselves and other people is to get vaccinated.”

His stance led anti-vaccination protesters to film themselves on Wednesday outside an address near Newcastle which they believed to be his family home.

In the video they shared on social media, three men and a woman, plus someone recording the scene, gathered outside a gated property and after pressing an electronic buzzer, one of them posted documents into an external letterbox.

It is unclear what the papers contained, but anti-vaccination protesters routinely share templates of supposed legal documents which they film themselves depositing.

The man who posted the documents says on the video: “Everyone is going to get this, every celebrity, sick of yous.

“Just causing more trouble for us, lies, all lying.

“That’s the truth in that letterbox there, in Alan Shearer’s f****** house.”

But a commenter on the group’s Facebook post suggested Shearer no longer lived at the property.

And a local person who has seen the video told the PA News agency: “That’s an old address they have for him.”

Northumbria Police said it had no involvement in the incident.

Previous targets of anti-vaccination protestors’ supposed legal papers include hospitals and the broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Lawyer Adam Wagner, a human rights expert and commentator on Covid legislation, poured scorn on the anti-vaccination protesters’ claims of using the law.

The Doughty Street barrister said: “It is difficult to overemphasise how spurious it all is.

“It is wrong and should not be indulged by anyone.

“This is so far down into the depths of legal fantasy, people should not be doing it, no-one should be sharing it.

“People who might genuinely have issues with vaccination should not be taken in by this.”

He said people who believed these documents had a basis in law might as well be “dressing up as Professor Dumbledore and saying magical spells”.

