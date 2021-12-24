Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Take-up of extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine slows ahead of Christmas

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 3:25 pm
Bomdardier Ian Bloomfield of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery administers a vaccine at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Rates Hall, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
Bomdardier Ian Bloomfield of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery administers a vaccine at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Rates Hall, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Take-up of booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine has slowed in the run-up to Christmas, though figures are still well above levels seen earlier in December, new data shows.

A total of 605,561 extra doses of vaccine were recorded in the UK on Thursday – the lowest daily figure since December 13.

It is the second day in a row the number has fallen, after hitting a record high of 968,665 on Tuesday.

The total continues to be comfortably above the daily figures for earlier in the month, however.

Between December 1 and 10 the number never topped 500,000.

(PA Graphics)

Nearly 32.3 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with more than 5.9 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

Around 61% of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.

The slowdown in jabs might reflect the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Separate data published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated that 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, or around one in 35 people – the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

The start of the Christmas holidays may also be having an impact on vaccine take-up, with people busy with festive plans or away from their local area having travelled to stay with family and friends.

NHS England has said booster doses will be continue to be delivered on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with around 200,000 appointments for an extra dose still available across the country over the festive period.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “The best gift you can give your loved ones this Christmas is to get vaccinated, and with many sites continuing to deliver vaccines over the festive period it has never been easier to get your first, second or booster jab – so please come forward as soon as you can and get protected against coronavirus this winter.”

