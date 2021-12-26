Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Help is there for you, Scottish Government minister tells people

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 12:03 am
A Scottish Government minister has urged anyone who is feeling low or anxious to seek help this festive season (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A Scottish Government minister has urged anyone who is feeling low or anxious to seek help this festive season.

Kevin Stewart, the mental wellbeing minister, said there was help and support for people feeling low and anxious, and said anyone feeling down should reach out to Breathing Space, the Samaritans, or NHS 24 Mental Health Hub.

“It is vital we all look after ourselves, and each other, at this time of year.

“Not everybody finds the festive season full of fun.

“And not everyone has a family around them, and can find themselves on their own at Christmas and New Year,” the government minister said.

Kevin Stewart said to call NHS 24, or charities, if you need help this festive season (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“All that on top of what we have all been through with the challenging times of the pandemic and the shorter, darker winter days, it can seem really bleak for some.

“But there is help and support available and I want people to know they are not alone.

“Often the hardest step is making that first call.

“I urge anyone who is feeling low or anxious to reach out to Breathing Space, the Samaritans or NHS 24 Mental Health Hub.

“I am also asking if you know of somebody who will be on their own over the festive period to check in on them.

“Often that one act can make a huge difference to a person’s mental wellbeing.”

He said if people need help NHS 24 can be reached on 111, Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87, or the Samaritans on 116 123 or online at jo@samaritans.org.

