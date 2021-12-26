Help is there for you, Scottish Government minister tells people

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Scottish Government minister has urged anyone who is feeling low or anxious to seek help this festive season.

Kevin Stewart, the mental wellbeing minister, said there was help and support for people feeling low and anxious, and said anyone feeling down should reach out to Breathing Space, the Samaritans, or NHS 24 Mental Health Hub.

“It is vital we all look after ourselves, and each other, at this time of year.

“Not everybody finds the festive season full of fun.

“And not everyone has a family around them, and can find themselves on their own at Christmas and New Year,” the government minister said.

Kevin Stewart said to call NHS 24, or charities, if you need help this festive season (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“All that on top of what we have all been through with the challenging times of the pandemic and the shorter, darker winter days, it can seem really bleak for some.

“But there is help and support available and I want people to know they are not alone.

“Often the hardest step is making that first call.

“I urge anyone who is feeling low or anxious to reach out to Breathing Space, the Samaritans or NHS 24 Mental Health Hub.

“I am also asking if you know of somebody who will be on their own over the festive period to check in on them.

“Often that one act can make a huge difference to a person’s mental wellbeing.”

He said if people need help NHS 24 can be reached on 111, Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87, or the Samaritans on 116 123 or online at jo@samaritans.org.