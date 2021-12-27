12,000 ‘jingle jabs’ delivered on Christmas Day, NHS figures show

More than 12,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Christmas Day, NHS figures have shown.

NHS staff reported that there were hundreds of thousands of “jingle jab” vaccinations over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including more than 10,000 top-up doses.

On Boxing Day, 24,078 jabs were delivered, including 20,278 top-ups. Taken with new figures from Christmas Eve, this means that 214,000 doses in total were delivered including 184,445 boosters.

Scores of sites were in operation over the period, with Redbridge Town Hall in Essex top of the rankings as the busiest site on Christmas Day, with more than 900 people jabbed.

NHS vaccination chief, Dr Emily Lawson, praised the efforts of staff and volunteers working through the festive period and urged those eligible for a booster shot to take up one of the 1.3 million slots available between today and January 3.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all the staff and volunteers who gave up time with their families over Christmas to protect others – as these figures show it was time well spent,” she said.

She urged anyone too busy “shopping, cooking, wrapping or visiting family and friends over Christmas to get a jab” and to “book now”.

“There are 1.3 million appointments still available between now and next week so go online and arrange one,” she said.

“You won’t need to queue and it is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends from Covid.

“We know that two jabs do not provide the protection you need from Omicron so, if you are eligible, book a booster without delay.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “It’s thanks to our life-saving vaccines, treatments and testing that we’ve been able to see loved ones over the Christmas weekend.

“The enthusiasm the country has shown for our Covid-19 vaccines has been tremendous, particularly the 214,000 who have gone out of their way this holiday weekend to get their jab and secure protection from the Omicron variant.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the NHS staff and volunteers who worked over the weekend to get jabs in arms. If you’re yet to get your booster, do not delay – get boosted now.”