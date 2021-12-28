Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Welsh urged to follow restrictions amid ‘rapid rise’ in Covid cases

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 6:37 pm
Wales recorded 12,378 new cases on Tuesday (PA)
Welsh people are being urged to get their booster jabs and follow social distancing measures amid a “rapid rise” in coronavirus cases.

It comes after First Minister Mark Drakeford closed nightclubs and announced a return to the rule of six inside pubs and restaurants from Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that England would not be following the devolved nations in enforcing new coronavirus restrictions.

Wales recorded 12,378 new cases on Tuesday. However, there is a lag in the number of cases being recorded due to the holiday period.

Coronavirus – Sun Dec 26 2021
Groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

In a statement, Wales’ deputy chief medical officer, Dr Chris Jones, encouraged the public to take steps to protect themselves from the rise in new cases.

He said: “We are seeing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases caused by omicron all over Wales”, he said. The majority of these are in younger people and we believe they would have been contracted before Christmas.

“This new variant is very transmissible – it spreads very quickly wherever people come together.

“Please take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

He added that the public can protect themselves by getting the booster jab, reducing the number of people they see, and isolating if they have symptoms.

