Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Wales to reduce Covid isolation period to seven days in line with England

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 4:07 pm
The change was announced as part of the Welsh Government’s weekly review of coronavirus restrictions (Martin Keene/PA)
The change was announced as part of the Welsh Government’s weekly review of coronavirus restrictions (Martin Keene/PA)

Wales is to reduce its mandatory isolation period for people who test positive with Covid-19 from 10 days to seven in line with England, the Welsh Government has said.

People will be able to cut short the amount of time they need to isolate if they have two negative lateral flow tests taken on days six and seven.

Initially the new rule was to be introduced on January 5, but it will now come into force several days earlier on December 31.

PA infographic showing Covid-19 case rates in UK nations
(PA Graphics)

The change, which was announced on Thursday as part of the Welsh Government’s weekly review of coronavirus restrictions, is to alleviate the impact of self-isolation on critical jobs, it said.

Health minister Eluned Morgan has also agreed to loan a further four million lateral flow tests to the English NHS, bringing the total given to 10 million, as concerns over shortages remain.

Ms Morgan said Wales had a significant stock of lateral flow tests, sufficient to meet the country’s needs over the weeks ahead.

The Government said the pandemic situation remained “volatile” after case rates soared over the Christmas period, likely to have been caused by the Omicron variant.

Wales moved to Alert Level 2 on Boxing Day, mainly restricting the number of people who can meet in public events and settings, including reintroducing the rule of six in hospitality venues.

Record numbers of infections have been identified and the overall seven-day case rate has risen to more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people across Wales.

Cases are highest among 20 to 29-year-olds and 30 to 39-year-olds, and cases are starting to increase among older age groups.

Hospitalisations remain lower than in previous waves, but these too are starting to increase. Overall Covid-19 bed occupancy has grown by a third over the Christmas period due to a combination of both Omicron and Delta cases.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital had increased to 446 on Wednesday, 49% higher than the same day last week.

But the number of Covid-19 patients needing critical care had not risen.

Almost 1.6 million people have received the booster vaccine in the country.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Today, a review has taken place of the public health situation over the Christmas period.

“It has deteriorated in the last week as the Omicron wave has arrived. We have seen a marked rise in cases of coronavirus – the majority are likely to be caused by the Omicron variant.

“This is similar to the position in the rest of the UK.

“Given the seriousness of the threat the virus poses, it remains vitally important that each one of us continues to take all those simple precautions which will help to slow down the spread of the virus and the risks it poses to all of us.”

The Welsh Conservatives said they welcomed the changes to the self-isolation period but said they should have been brought in last week when the UK Government announced it would be taking the action.

The party called again for the Labour Government to publish the evidence it used as a basis to increase restrictions on public gatherings.

In a statement, they said: “It is not good enough that they want to impose restrictions, which do not make sense, without showing us this crucial evidence to justify them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal