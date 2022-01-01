Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hangover cures like red ginseng show no convincing signs of working, study says

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 2:31 am
The surest way to avoid a hangover is to avoid alcohol, the study’s author says (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The surest way to avoid a hangover is to avoid alcohol, the study’s author says (Andrew Matthews/PA)

So-called hangover cures including red ginseng, Korean pear juice and Rapid Recovery show no convincing signs of working, according to a new study.

With the festive season in full flow, many may be unsurprised to learn that several popular remedies for the symptoms caused by drinking too much alcohol may be ineffective.

Researchers from King’s College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust assessed 21 placebo-controlled trials of 23 treatments thought to alleviate hangovers.

Each trial examined the effects of a different type of so-called remedy on groups of drinkers who took part in “alcohol challenges” across the world.

Alcohol intake reduction survey
(Jane Barlow/PA)

In the trials, 386 participants aged between 18 and 65 from across the world were given alcohol followed by an “intervention substance”.

The trials were limited in their reporting of the nature and timing of drinking, and there were also differences in alcohol type across the trials, and whether alcohol was given alongside food. Of the total 21 trials, eight were conducted exclusively with male participants.

Whisky, vodka, wine and beer were among the drinks consumed by participants from countries including the UK, US, Australia, India and Finland.

Only seven of the 23 substances tested showed any signs of improving symptoms, but even this was deemed “low-quality” and unconvincing scientific evidence by the researchers.

These included Korean pear juice, red ginseng, Pyritinol, a vitamin supplement, HDE, L-cysteine/B and C vitamins, Tolfenamic acid and clove extract.

Clove extract, Tolfenamic acid and Pyritinol were the “top three” that showed the strongest evidence of working to combat a hangover, according to the scientists.

Twelve of the substances, including Rapid Recovery, prickly pear, Naproxen, Propanolol and artichoke were found to have had no effect on symptoms in comparison with the placebo.

The outcome of the tests on the remaining four substances, including Morning Fit and curcumin, were not reported.

The lead author, Dr Emmert Roberts, said: “Hangover symptoms can cause significant distress and affect people’s employment and academic performance.

“Given the continuing speculation in the media as to which hangover remedies work or not, the question around the effectiveness of substances that claim to treat or prevent a hangover appears to be one with considerable public interest.

“Our study has found that evidence on these hangover remedies is of very low quality and there is a need to provide more rigorous assessment. For now, the surest way of preventing hangover symptoms is to abstain from alcohol or drink in moderation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal