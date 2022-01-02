Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS medics call for osteoporosis drug to be recommended in England and Wales

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 3:03 pm
A medical expert examines an X-ray at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry (David Jones/PA)
A medical expert examines an X-ray at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry (David Jones/PA)

More than 100 experts have called for the first new osteoporosis drug in decades to be recommended for use in England and Wales.

In a joint letter published in the Sunday Times, NHS clinicians called on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to repeal its decision not to recommend Romosozumab for people suffering with a severe form of the disease.

Romosozumab has already been approved for use in Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of Europe.

The drug induces new bone formation and reduces the risk of fracture in patients suffering with osteoporosis, which disproportionately affects women.

In the letter, the clinicians highlight how the disease is “one of the biggest threats to living well in later life”.

They wrote: “Half of women over the age of 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis, causing long-term pain and disability.

“As clinicians working in this field, we know this is one of the biggest threats to living well in later life.

“Yet the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has declined to recommend the first new osteoporosis medication in more than a decade.”

The Royal Osteoporosis Society has signed the letter and urged the health body to recognise that as many people die of fracture-related causes as from lung cancer and diabetes.

Craig Jones, chief executive of the group, said he believed Nice’s decision was based on “technical misunderstandings” and would leave people in England and Wales “at the mercy of fractures”.

“We’re calling on Nice and the applicant company to get back round the table and work with us to ensure equal access to this important new treatment,” he said.

“Osteoporosis clinicians fear that technical misunderstandings are leading to an unfair scenario where Scottish and Northern Irish patients have access to this life-changing medication, while people in England and Wales are left at the mercy of fractures.

“We hope both parties will work with us to find a way forward in the public interest.”

The provisional decision from Nice is under consultation, pending a hearing scheduled for early in 2022.

Nice does not licence new drugs but provides national guidance and advice to improve health and social care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]