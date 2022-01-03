Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS reservists scheme to expand to 20,000

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 12:51 pm
The NHS has expanded a scheme of reservist volunteers to 20,000 (PA)
The NHS has expanded a scheme of reservist volunteers to 20,000 (PA)

The NHS’ “reservist” volunteer scheme is set to be rolled out nationwide this year, expanding to 20,000 volunteers recruited.

Pilot tests of the NHS Reserve Programme have seen 17,000 reservists recruited already, while 3,000 more are in the process of being recruited.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said the programme had seen thousands of former NHS staff offer their support for the scheme.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked with the NHS to boost capacity and ensure we have the right people with the right skills in the right places,” he said.

“We’ve seen thousands of former NHS staff step up and offer their support, including to our vaccination effort and our national mission to Get Boosted Now, with around 17,000 reservists signed up and 3,000 more being recruited.

“The NHS Reserve Programme gives us a great new way to draw on experience and skills to support our brilliant staff and we will be rapidly expanding in the New Year.

“If you want to help, keep an eye out for opportunities and thanks to everyone who has stepped up during a time of true national emergency.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Aaron Chown/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Aaron Chown/PA)

Volunteers with both clinical and non-clinical experience are being recruited, with some needed to support the rollout of the Booster programme, while others will provide logistics or IT support.

Mr Javid said that the recruits had made “a real difference”.

The news comes following reports of serious staffing shortages in the NHS, with The Sunday Times reporting that United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust had declared a “critical incident” with “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages resulting in “compromised care”.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, told the BBC: “We’re seeing increasing staff absences, and that’s coming on top of a very significant amount of wider pressure.”

And on Sunday, Health Minister Ed Argar said the Government was “doing the responsible and sensible thing” by asking the public sector to prepare for a worst-case scenario of up to a quarter of staff off work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal