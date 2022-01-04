Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged after reports of anti-vaccine protest outside Sajid Javid’s home

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 7:03 pm
Sajid Javid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sajid Javid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary’s London home.

A video posted online appears to show a person delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to what they claimed was Sajid Javid’s home in Fulham.

In the footage, a man stands outside the property and addresses the camera for several minutes, saying the letter is putting the Health Secretary “personally on notice” for “harming” people in Britain with vaccines.

The video then shows the man being restrained in handcuffs by police officers.

HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccinations
(PA Graphics)

The Metropolitan Police said Geza Tarjanyi, 60, of Boundary Street, Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested in Fulham on Monday.

The force said Tarjanyi was due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He was bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on February 1.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said on Twitter: “It’s completely unacceptable that anti-vaxxers turned up at Sajid Javid’s home and it’s right that this should be taken seriously by the Police.

“Best wishes to the Health Secretary and his family. They shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

It comes after the Health Secretary said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of anti-vaccine protesters who entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on December 29.

Speaking on the same day, Mr Javid said spreading lies about vaccines is “something that is costing lives”.

After visiting a vaccination centre in Lambeth, south London, he said: “We are working very hard across Government, particularly the Home Office and the police are doing everything they can to tackle anti-vax protesters that are breaking the law.”

